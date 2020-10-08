GameStop and Microsoft Announce New Strategic Partnership

✖

GameStop and Microsoft have announced a new, multi-year partnership between the two companies. As a result of the partnership, GameStop locations will modernize their current equipment with additions such as Microsoft Surface Tablets and Dynamics 365, in order to better serve customers quickly, and efficiently. GameStop will also be a provider of Xbox All Access, allowing new Xbox users to come into store locations and pick-up the system with no money down. GameStop will share in lifetime revenue from customers that purchase Xbox All Access from these locations. In a press release, Xbox boss Phil Spencer discussed the new partnership.

“For many years GameStop has been a strong go-to-market partner for our gaming products, and we are excited about continuing and evolving that relationship for the launch of the Xbox Series X|S," said Spencer. "GameStop’s extensive store base, focus on digital transformation in an omni-channel environment and expert gamer associates remain an important part of our gaming ecosystem, and we’re pleased to elevate our partnership.”

GameStop has faced a number of struggles over the last year, so this partnership could prove quite beneficial. Xbox All Access could help solidify streaming as a big part of gaming's future, but this new partnership ensures that the retail chain will not be left out of the process. This makes sense as Microsoft will still need to give consumers a way of purchasing the physical console. However, it also shows that Microsoft still sees viability in the physical release model, and a stronger GameStop could help nicely with the backwards compatibility push for Xbox Series X.

It's clear that Microsoft is looking for a lot of ways to expand the Xbox audience with this console generation. Analysts are already projecting massive sales for Sony and the PS5, but it's clear that Microsoft is less interested in competing on the same terms. Instead, the company seems far more interested in giving gamers new ways to experience everything the Xbox brand has to offer. It remains to be seen how successful this approach will be for Microsoft, but it could help GameStop in a way that few in the gaming industry would have expected.

