GameStop President's Day Sale Includes B2G1 Free Pre-Owned Games

GameStop is coming into the final stretch of their President's Day sale, which includes a ton of deals on games and collectibles. Most notably, this includes buy 2, get 1 free on their entire collection of pre-owned games. You can shop the entire sale right here and check out our breakdown of the best deals in the sale below.

As noted, the main draw of GameStop's President's Day sale is the B2G1 free deal on pre-owned games, which you can shop in its entirety right here. You can break down the sale by console via the links below. Note that many of the games include upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Other notable gaming deals in GameStop's President's Day sale include $50 extra credit when trading in select systems, get up to a $30 GameStop gift card when buying select items, and pre-owned Dualshock4 and Xbox Wireless controllers for $44.99.

As far as collectibles deals are concerned Funko fans will want to take advantage of their buy 3 get 1 free deal on all Pop figures priced at $11.99. This includes brand new figures for WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Dragon Ball, and more.

GameStop is also offering 20% off select action figures, statues, and replicas. This includes Star Wars Black Series figures, GI Joe Classified Series figures, Marvel Legends figures, McFarlane Toys figures, roleplay gear, and more.

Finally, GameStop has a bonus deal going on for Pokemon fans - a Poke Ball Bean Bag for $60, which is $40 off the list price.

Again, GameStop's President's Day sale ends today, February 15th at 10pm PST / 1pm EST, so take advantage while you can. Note that Best Buy is also running a President's Day sale that includes some solid deals on games. You can shop them all right here while they last.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.