GameStop Hosting Pro Day Sale This Saturday, Snag Deals On Xbox One Bundles and More

If you’re a Pro or Elite Pro member of GameStop, then you might want to take note of a huge sale that the company will be hosting this Saturday, in which exclusive members get access to a number of great deals, including Xbox One bundles with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds thrown in for good measure.

Details on the sale can be found here in the company’s flyer, but we’ve provided a rundown of some of the best deals you can get your hands on. Just a reminder – it is only for this Saturday, February 24, and it is while supplies last, so hit your store and get what you can!

Free copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and a black wireless Xbox One controller with purchase of the Xbox One X console ($90 value)

$50 off all new Xbox One S bundles, bringing them around to $199-$249 (including the new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds bundle)

Call of Duty: WWII- $39.99

FIFA 18- $29.99

Madden NFL 18- $24.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II– $29.99

WWE 2K18– $29.99

NBA 2K18– $34.99

For Honor– $19.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus– $29.99

PlayStation VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Bund;e- $349.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy- $24.99

ARK: Survival Evolved- $39.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim- $19.99

Project CARS 2- $29.99

Tekken 7- $29.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered- $29.99

Wolfenstein Two-Pack (includes The Old Blood and The New Order)- $19.99

Final Fantasy XV- $19.99

Agents of Mayhem- $19.99

A. Noire- $29.99

The Evil Within 2- $29.99

Little Nightmares- $19.99

Doom- $19.99

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 HD Remix– $24.99

Kingdom Hearts 2.5 HD Remix– $19.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3- $19.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind- $19.99

Bioshock: The Collection– $19.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20th Anniversary– $19.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Jack Collection- $14.99

NBA Live 18– $14.99

XCOM 2– $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins– $34.99

Destiny 2– $24.99

Grand Theft Auto V– $29.99

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition– $29.99

NieR Automata– $24.99

Fallout 4 GOTY– $29.99

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite- $19.99

Mafia III– $14.99

Need For Speed Payback– $29.99

The Sims 4– $24.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle- $39.99

Just Dance 2018- $34.99

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition- $24.99

Monopoly: Nintendo Switch Edition- $19.99

Has-Been Heroes- $9.99

WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition– $59.99

There are also a variety of deals available on accessories for Nintendo Switch and other systems, along with clearance pricing on Pop! Vinyl figures and apparel, so feel free to see what your store has in stock. There are a few controllers marked down as well.

