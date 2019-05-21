Gaming

GameStop Pro Membership Price Is Being Raised And Making Big Changes

Today, GameStop announced some changes to its Pro Memberships, including a price hike. Soon, Pro […]

By

Today, GameStop announced some changes to its Pro Memberships, including a price hike. Soon, Pro Memberships will cost $19.99 a year, which is up $5 from the current $14.99 price-point. In addition to costing more, the service is also stripping and adding some features. More specfically, GameStop will be discontinuing the current 10% off of pre-owned games and accessories perk that is granted to current Pro members. Meanwhile, in its place, the company is now offering $5 reward certificates every month. However, each certificate is only good for that month. In other words, they don’t roll over and aren’t stackable.

This means over the course of a year you’ll be given $60 to spend on GameStop products, but it will also require you to make a purchase every month if you want to reap the full benefits. At the moment, the new version of Pro Memberships is in beta, and there’s no word of when it will be rolled out to everyone. However, presumably said roll out will come sooner rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more information on the changes and the new features, be sure to head over to to GameStop’s official website and read about everything for yourself. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word from GameStop on why the service will soon cost more, nor why it’s making some feature changes to it.

Anyway, as you would expect, the Internet is not impressed:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the news or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Thanks, Wario64.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts