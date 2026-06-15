GameStop Is Reportedly Ending One of Its Last Great Perks for Pro Members

GameStop is reportedly gearing up to end one of its last great perks for Pro members. In recent years, GameStop has been struggling greatly. Despite seeing its stock price shoot up at times for various reasons, GameStop stores around the United States have been closing down at a high rate as the retailer continues to bleed money. Now, rather than trying to find new ways to incentivize customers to shop at the storefront, GameStop is said to be concluding one of its best remaining features in the coming months.

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According to Kotaku, a new memo sent to GameStop employees recently announced that Pro members will soon lose access to all of their Pro Points at the end of the summer. Currently, all GameStop Pro members accrue 2% back in rewards points whenever they make a purchase at the store. These points can then be redeemed for various coupons that allow Pro members to knock down the price of future games, hardware, or accessories they would purchase at GameStop. While there are other perks tied to Pro memberships, this is by far one of the best features associated with being a Pro member.

Now, GameStop is said to be doing away with this points system beginning on July 15th. On this date, new members who join GameStop’s Pro membership will no longer be able to accrue points on their purchases. Existing members will then be able to keep earning points up until August 15th, but on this date, points will expire for everyone and will no longer be redeemable.

What’s truly baffling about this decision on GameStop’s part is that it’s not replacing this points system with a new benefit for Pro members. Instead, annual Pro memberships will continue to retail for $25 but will now just include fewer perks than before. Frankly, it’s a baffling move for GameStop that will potentially only make customers less likely to shop at the retailer than before.

On a long enough timeline, it seems as though GameStop could end up shuttering entirely. Given the rise in digital sales and the lack of emphasis on physical game releases from a variety of gaming publishers, GameStop’s prominence is a fraction of what it once was. With even the most dedicated of Pro members now losing access to some of the last remaining benefits of the retail chain, it’s hard to see the company bouncing back in a big way in the months or years to come.

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