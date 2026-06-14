GTA 6 Release Date Update Revealed

A new GTA 6 release date update has been shared not by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive, but by one of the biggest and most reliable industry insiders. Right now, GTA 6 is scheduled by the aforementioned pair to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 19. When it releases, it will be the eighth mainline game in the series. Due to how long it has taken, previous delays, and the reveal-to-release pipeline of Red Dead Redemption 2, some Grand Theft Auto fans think it is going to be delayed again. This new report addresses that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, a Nate the Hate report is not official information, but it’s close. And according to Nate the Hate, Grand Theft Auto fans no longer need to fear another delay. To this end, the insider claims something unexpected and catastrophic would have to happen for it to be delayed. This is to say, not only is the GTA 6 release date locked in, but inevitable at this point. And this makes sense; if there was doubt about the date, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive would have delayed it again rather than wait until the last minute.

New GTA 6 Report

“Unless something unexpected & catastrophically goes wrong with GTA 6 in the immediate future… it’ll hit in November as planned,” claims the well-known insider.

If GTA 6 is going to be delayed, it will be before the confirmed summer marketing kicks in, and the summer marketing should be beginning any day now. To this end, it looks like GTA 6 trailer #3 is imminent.

In addition to the third cinematic trailer and the first gameplay trailer, some Grand Theft Auto fans will be looking to see if the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 version will be announced, or if it will be kept for after launch. It’s probably going to be the latter, and it probably won’t happen until the PC version is announced and released.

Of course, take this new information with a grain of salt, as it is technically not official information and is subject to change as well. So far, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive nor anyone involved with either has commented on this new report, and we do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.