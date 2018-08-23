GameStop Selling the 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro Thursday in Limited Quantities

GameStop announced plans to sell a limited number of the translucent 500 Million Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle this Thursday, a commemorative console that likely won’t be in stock for long.

The bundle was announced on August 9 and comes with a sharp new version of the PlayStation 4 Pro that features a translucent, deep-blue shell. It’s got 2TB of space to save your games and progress, a vertical stand to position it in whatever way works best in your collection, and all the enhanced power that the Pro console typically offers. A number engraved on the front of the console underneath the USB ports lets you know which console you have in the limited-edition line of PS4 Pros accessories like the matching translucent controller and a PlayStation Camera camera set you up with everything else that you need.

When it was originally announced, August 24 was the date that it was slated to become available. Following up on the original announcement from Sony, GameStop shared a press release regarding the limited-edition bundle that confirmed that the console will be purchasable this Thursday night. The amount that’ll be available was described as a “very limited allotment,” so it’s expected that this will be one of those sales you’ll have to be ready for as soon as it goes live or else you risk missing the whole event.

“Sony has been a wonderful partner to GameStop for decades,” said Eric Bright, vice president of merchandising at GameStop. “We’re excited to see them hit this incredible milestone, and we’re thrilled to offer gamers the 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro.”

Even if you already have a PS4 Pro and aren’t in need of another one regardless of how impressive the translucent console looks, you can still take home part of the bundle by purchasing the controller separately. Sony’s first announcement about the bundle confirmed that the blue and copper controller would be sold separately for $64.99. A 500 Million Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset with the same color scheme will also be available for $99.99, though this accessory can only be purchased separately from the bundle. You’ll see the headset included in the product lineup seen in the trailer above, but the disclaimer at the bottom reminds people that the Gold Wireless Headset is sold separately.

The 500 Million Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro console will be available Thursday at GameStop.