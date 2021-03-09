GameStop Has New PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock

✖

GameStop is releasing not just new stock of the PS5, but some new stock of the Xbox Series X as well. Following the Target glitch, which released new PS5 stock, GameStop has announced that it has a restock of both consoles, and it's releasing this stock today, but there's a catch. Rather than release the PS5 and Xbox Series X as individual products, it's releasing the stock in bundles. In other words, there will be no option to buy just the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. Rather, you will need to purchase a bundle that comes with additives like games, controllers, and subscriptions to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold.

At the moment of writing this, the bundles aren't live yet, but they can be added to the cart (see PS5 at GameStop / Xbox Series X at GameStop). Of course, by the time you're reading this, not only could the stock be live, but it may be sold out. Typically, bundles sell much more slowly than just stock of the consoles, but you still need to be fairly fast to secure an order, especially for the PS5 bundles and the cheaper Xbox Series X bundles.

With GameStop, it's important to remember not to spam the refresh button as you may do on Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, or other sites. If you refresh the page too many times, it can lead to your IP being blocked by GameStop. If this happens, you won't be able to order either console.

Right now, this is the last restock announced for today. However, with retailers making use of surprise drops, this could change. If it does, we will be sure to update you with everything you need to know. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PS5, Xbox Series X, and gaming, click here or check out the few relevant links listed below:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.