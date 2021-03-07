PlayStation Store Deal of the Week Discounts One of 2020's Most Popular PS4 and PS5 Games

✖

Sony has revealed the new PlayStation Store "Deal of the Week," or more specifically, has discounted one of 2020's most popular PS4 and PS5 games. For a limited time only, all PS4 and PS5 players can download Assassin's Creed Valhalla for 40 percent off, which means rather than pay $60 for the game, you only have to pay $36, and that's a pretty good deal for one of 2020's best games that's only a few months old.

In addition to 40 percent off the standard version of the game, the PlayStation Store is also offering 40 percent off the Gold Edition, knocking it down from $100 to $60, and 40 percent off the Ultimate Edition, which makes it $72 rather than $120.

These deals apply to both versions of the game, but they are only available until March 11. After this, all three deals will expire and the game will return to its normal rates.

On the PlayStation Store, this is the cheapest the game has been yet. Speaking of the game, it debuted last November. On Metacritic, the PS5 and PS4 versions have a score of 84 and 80, respectively. The general consensus is it may not hang with the very best in the franchise, but according to our review of the game, it's not far off.

"The Assassin's Creed franchise has come quite a long way since the original, and though there have been some missteps along the way, Ubisoft breathed new life into the franchise with Origins and then refined the experience further and crafted one of the best assassins in the franchise in Assassin's Creed Odyssey," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Now comes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a game that seeks to forge its own unique identity while bringing back elements from past entries in fresh new ways. That's a tall and ambitious order, but Valhalla pulls it all off with flair, weaving all of these disparate elements into a delightfully compelling whole."

