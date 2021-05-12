GameStop PS5 Restock Proves Big for Many PlayStation Fans
GameStop released a new PS5 restock today. Like previous restocks, the drop was limited to premium bundles packed with PS5 games and other additives that drive up the place but do a good job of keeping scalpers and bots away. As always, the restock was a bit messy. There were website issues, IP addresses blocked due to refresh spams, canceled orders, and GameStop's infamous cart bugs. Like every PS5 restock, many PlayStation fans were thwarted by these issues. Despite this, many came up alive with an order, or at least that's what the GameStop and PS5 restock trends on Twitter suggest.
Typically every GameStop PS5 restock causes angry customers to take to Twitter and voice their frustration. Usually, this frustration drowns out those that were able to secure an order, but not today, which of course suggests many came out of this restock with a console. Further evidence of this is how long the PS5 was available. Typically, the PS5 sells out in a couple of minutes, max, even if it's premium bundles, but not today.
Unfortunately, if you were not able to secure a PS5 today, you may be out of luck for this week. While there are rumblings that Walmart will drop new stock in the coming days, there's been silence about possible restock from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and others.
Thank You GameStop
GameStop thank you and Jake this is from the last GameStop PS5 drop two games extra controller and a $25 gift card too legit to quit pic.twitter.com/Q5kIXWR8Sh— MR.T BACON (@MRTBACON1) May 12, 2021
Good News
Good news...I nabbed a PS5 bundle from GameStop thanks to the big homie Matt Swider
Bad news is that my wife is HOT that I spent $800 on it...
Saving grace is that I didn’t neglect any bills or do anything irresponsible in the process so it’s not too bad. 😐— Just Call Me “E” (@Echo_The_Light) May 12, 2021
Jake Is the Best
Big shout to @Jake_Randall_YT for helping me secure a PS5 from Gamestop. Couldn't have known without his tips and notifications.— Avelaisa (@avelaisa) May 12, 2021
FINALLY
I was finally able to get ps5 from GameStop. Want to say thank you to everyone helping us folks get it .. keep up the good work— Mroycedr01 (@mroycedr01) May 12, 2021
FINALLY Part 2
@mattswider You're the best. Managed to get the PS5 bundle at gamestop because of you. Thank you again.— Cody borch (@BorchCody) May 12, 2021
FINALLY Part 3
Thanks to you, Jake, and Matt for helping me get the ps5 bundle today at gamestop. I just started this a month ago and I finally got one for my boy. I couldn't have done it without all of your tips,tricks, and positivity.— Chris Jordan (@ChrisJo90300156) May 12, 2021
FINALLY Part 4
I FINALLY GOT A #PS5! From GameStop of all places lol, for me that's irony. Its a bundle but whatever at least i paid for what im getting!— Keyon Namei (@STFU1000) May 12, 2021
Not Everyone Was So Lucky...
My favorite thing about shopping for a PS5 at GameStop online is clicking the big red "Add to Cart" button and then having it tell me, "I'd rather die than put this PS5 in a cart for you like the button promised."— Micah Tillman (@MicahTillman) May 12, 2021