GameStop PS5 Restock Proves Big for Many PlayStation Fans

GameStop released a new PS5 restock today. Like previous restocks, the drop was limited to premium bundles packed with PS5 games and other additives that drive up the place but do a good job of keeping scalpers and bots away. As always, the restock was a bit messy. There were website issues, IP addresses blocked due to refresh spams, canceled orders, and GameStop's infamous cart bugs. Like every PS5 restock, many PlayStation fans were thwarted by these issues. Despite this, many came up alive with an order, or at least that's what the GameStop and PS5 restock trends on Twitter suggest.

Typically every GameStop PS5 restock causes angry customers to take to Twitter and voice their frustration. Usually, this frustration drowns out those that were able to secure an order, but not today, which of course suggests many came out of this restock with a console. Further evidence of this is how long the PS5 was available. Typically, the PS5 sells out in a couple of minutes, max, even if it's premium bundles, but not today.

Unfortunately, if you were not able to secure a PS5 today, you may be out of luck for this week. While there are rumblings that Walmart will drop new stock in the coming days, there's been silence about possible restock from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and others.