GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each

GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, let alone two great AAA video games. How long this deal is available, we don't know, but it's live as of the moment of writing this.

If you've never played either Bayonetta or Vanquish, you can now play both for just $5. What's the catch? Well, it will be a pre-owned copy. Further, the deal is only available to Xbox One users. A PS4 version, even pre-owned, is $20. If you only buy brand spanking new games, then this deal is a bust, but it's worth noting that GameStop gurantees every pre-owned game it sells works perfectly or your money back.

As for the games themselves, Bayonetta released in 2009 via developer PlatinumGames and publisher Sega. Upon release, the game sold well and garnered a critical reception, and thus kickstarted a series by the same name that is still going to this day. It's also widely considered one of the best games of its generation. Vanquish isn't as critically-acclaimed, didn't sell quite as well, and did not spawn a series by the same name, but it was certainly popular when it came out back in 2010.

Bayonetta: "Bayonetta. The last survivor of an ancient witch clan who keep the balance between light, dark and chaos. Entombed to protect herself – and the world as we know it – Bayonetta is discovered and revived after 500 years, sparking a chain of events with cataclysmic repercussions. Thrust straight into battle, with only one clue to her past, Bayonetta must discover the truth and fight for the future. Her daunting conquest sees her face off against countless angelic enemies and giant foes in a game of 100% pure action.

Vanquish: "Gear up in the Augmented Reaction Suit as government operative Sam Gideon and become the ultimate weapon. Combine unrivalled firepower with superhuman speed and agility to take down a huge variety of deadly robots."

As noted, this is a limited time deal, which means by the time you're reading this the deal may very well have expired. That said, it's been live for a while now and typically these GameStop deals are live for a long time before they expire.