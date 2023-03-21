GameStop Giving Away Popular Xbox Game for $1.99

GameStop is giving out pre-owned copies of an Xbox One game for just $1.99. For a little more than the price of a candy bar, you can play one of the best first-person shooters from the previous console generation. The only catches are it’s for a pre-owned copy of the game and that the deal is a limited-time offer. When it will expire, the GameStop listing doesn’t divulge, but right now pre-owned Xbox One copies of Titanfall 2 are just two dollars. Unfortunately, if you’re on PS4, you will need to fork over $10, which is more than the game often costs on digital storefronts.

Titanfall 2 is a first-person shooter that dates back to October of 2016 when it was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game hasn’t come to PS5, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, but it’s playable on these machines via backward compatibility. Developed by Respawn Entertainment — a studio best known for Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — and published by EA, the sequel to 2014’s Titanfall garnered critical acclaim at release, earning Metacritic scores ranging from 86 to 89, depending on the platform. How well it sold, we don’t know, but a follow-up has yet to be greenlit. However, this may be because the studio has moved on to bigger and better things in Apex Legends, a free-to-play battle royale shooter that takes place within the Titanfall universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Call down your Titan and get ready for an exhilarating first-person shooter experience in Titanfall 2,” reads an official pitch for the game. “The sequel introduces a new single player campaign that explores the bond between Pilot and Titan. Or blast your way through an even more innovative and intense multiplayer experience – featuring 6 new Titans, deadly new Pilot abilities, expanded customization, new maps, modes, and much more.”

For more coverage on all things gaming — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out Titanfall 2 now that it’s dirt cheap?