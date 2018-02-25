Danganronpa Developers Tease 4 New Western Titles for GDC 2018

This week, game studio Spike Chunsoft teased the announcement of four new video games, all bound for release in North America and Europe. Spike Chunsoft also officially opened an English website, which lists all of its past video game releases, and hosts a blog so that players around the world can keep up with all of the latest news from the company.

The games are scheduled for announcement during this year’s Game Developer’s Conference, and players everywhere can tune in via livestream on Twitch. In a recent blog post, Spike Chunsoft also announced a series of giveaways that would lead up to the stream, which will be held on March 23rd at 5PM PT. For details on how to win these mysterious prizes, the company recommends that fans either RSVP to the livestream’s official Facebook event, or follow them on scial media for updates.

The Japanese developer is probably best known for creating hit franchises like Danganronpa and Zero Escape. Both titles seemed to grow into multimedia titans overnight, and still hold faithful fan bases today.

The live stream will likely involve a lot more than just these announcements, as some of the various names and minds behind Spike Chunsoft’s games are said to be scheduled for an appearance. With any luck, along with the announcements, we’ll also have new trailers and artwork to hold on to until each game releases. That’s wishful thinking, though, so don’t quote us on that. What is confirmed is that the company’s “US and Japan teams” will be hosting the event, so players in the States as well as overseas can follow along for news on what the company has planned for 2018.

Make sure to stop by WWG over the course of the next few weeks for coverage on this year’s Game Developers Conference, which runs from March 19th through the 23rd in San Francisco, California. For anyone looking to catch up, check out our coverage on the show so far, which includes Ubisoft’s plans for Assassin’s Creed and a look at the nominees for this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards.