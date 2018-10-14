‘Gear Club Unlimited 2’ Coming To Nintendo Switch This Holiday Season

While the Nintendo Switch doesn’t exactly have an overflowing amount of “serious” racing games (hey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is keeping us plenty busy), there is Gear Club Unlimited, Eden Games’ impressive arcade/sim style racing game, filled with great cars. And it appears there’s more where that came from.

In cooperation with the team at Microids, the developer is hard at work on Gear Club Unlimited 2, set to release worldwide for Nintendo Switch on December 4. The game will be exclusive to the Switch platform and will offer over 3000 km worth of races, far more than what the first game provided. “On the mountainside, through a nature park, in the middle of the desert or along the coast, they (players) will discover 250 races, including championships, missions and challenges.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along the way, you’ll need to perform a number of upgrades to stay competitive, stopping along seven different workshops that can modify your vehicle within their garages. “Here, they (players) will also be able to visually customize their vehicles by applying paint and personalized stickers, and changing the bumpers, hood, side skirts or spoiler,” the company noted in a press release. “Gear Club Unlimited 2 will feature a roster of 51 cars from 22 big-name manufacturers.”

These include the likes of Acura, Lotus, Jaguar, Chevrolet, BMW and a number of other licensees, offering a great deal of variety of vehicles to take along the open road.

There’s a trailer for the game above; and while it’s a bit on the brief side, it does give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from the sequel in terms of detail, car design and speedy frame rate. Granted, there’s only a hint of gameplay footage, but it really does look miles ahead of its predecessor — and jam packed with more racing excitement to boot. There’s no word yet on multiplayer features, but we’d be surprised if Gear Club didn’t come with those. We’ll have more info as soon as we get it from the publisher.

So if you’re a racing fan and want to put the pedal to the metal with real cars (instead of, you know, go-karts), then Gear Club Unlimited 2 should be the game for you!