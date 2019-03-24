‘Gears 5’ Has Their “Full Focus,” Says The Coalition

Gears of War fans are gearing up to get down on the next big installment in the franchise, which is set to arrive at some point later this year. While not a whole lot is known about the upcoming title, it has been made apparent that The Coalition is hard at work ensuring the Gears 5 experience lives up to expectations. That said, the developers have taken to their website to reveal that work on new content for Gears of War 4 has officially come to an end, and that all of their attention is directed at the impending release of Gears 5.

The Coalition really came in hot with the release of Gears of War 4, their first entry in the series. The trilogy that came before it, of course, was developed by none other than Epic Games. However, as it is with all good things, new content is coming to an end. “The time has come to say goodbye to new Customization Content and Gear Packs in Gears 4 as the team shifts their full focus into making Gears 5 the best game possible,” the Gears of War blog post reads.

The devs went on to note that Gears of War 4 has the most content of any other franchise installment, “with 269 characters and 2,384 Weapon Skins added over the past two and a half years.” There’s no denying that The Coalition has definitely put its name on the popular series in a big way, and they look to only improve upon that when it comes to Gears 5.

Studio head Rod Ferguson spoke during a Gears 5 panel last year, noting their need to prove themselves in an already established franchise. “One of the things [with Gears of War 4 was], we were a new studio bringing Gears of War back, and we really felt that we had to prove ourselves, that we could make an authentic Gears of War experience,” said Ferguson. “So we didn’t want to go crazy, because then they’d be like ‘these guys don’t know what they’re doing. What’s going on, what happened to our franchise? This isn’t the Gears of War I wanted.’

“What we wanted to do for 4 was just re-establish the franchise and establish The Coalition as a legitimate studio. And we’ve been embraced by fans, and they loved Gears 4, and we feel like we’ve accomplished that goal. So now, Gears 5 is about bringing The Coalition’s personality to the game. Now we’re gonna see a bunch of innovation, a bunch of change, a bunch of things things that are really exciting that are really different, but still feel very Gears of War.”

Gears 5 is set to arrive at some point later this year on PC and Xbox One. You can read more on the upcoming game in our previous coverage.

