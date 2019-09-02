Gears 5 Is Inspired By BioShock Infinite

With less than 10 days remaining before players are able to jump into the upcoming Gears of War installment, there are sure to be more details than ever revealed about the title in the coming days. We already know it’s going to be the biggest entry yet, its campaign was inspired by open world games, and so much more, but there is certainly a bounty of details that remain unknown. That said, Gears 5 creative director Rod Fergusson has been discussing the game recently, including an interview with GamesRadar in which he noted that the title was inspired by BioShock Infinite.

For those who don’t know, Fergusson has worked on all of the Gears of War games, spending a good part of his career at Epic Games. However, he left the company in 2012 to become the executive vice president of development at Irrational Games. “In the previous Gears games, when you went into a room the Locust would immediately see you and begin to shoot at you,” Fergusson said. “The minute you walk into a room they instantly knew you were there. In every Gears game you kind of open a door to a room and immediately slide into cover because bullets are coming. But now, in Gears 5, we have this idea of player-initiated combat.”

As it turns out, it was his time at Irrational that helped bring change to the Gears series. “I was fortunate enough to ship BioShock Infinite, and to work with Ken and his team – and the team that was at Irrational was just amazing. That was one of the reasons I wanted to do that project. It was a very big learning experience.” He then went on to say how player-initiated combat was Ken Levine’s idea. “That idea was something that Ken was very adamant about, player-initiated combat – to give the player the choice of how and when to engage,” he said. “So we brought that to Gears 5.”

Gears 5 is set to arrive on September 10th for PC and Xbox One, with Xbox Game Pass members being available to play a few days early. For even more about the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief description below:

“From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself.”

