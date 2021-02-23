Gears 5 Announces Operation 6

✖

Following a tease that came about yesterday that had some fans thinking a Gears of War 2 remaster may be in the works, The Coalition has today provided more information on the next season of content for Gears 5. While there's still very little that we know, Operation 6 of the ongoing third-person shooter looks as though it will bring back a recognizable face that longtime fans of the series should be familiar with.

Shown over on the official Gears of War Twitter account, The Coalition today revealed that Operation 6 is on its way in Gears 5. The announcement didn't offer much in the way of details about Operation 6, but it did reveal the entirety of the image that had appeared in yesterday's teaser. "Honor the heroes of Gears. Operation 6 is coming," said the tweet in question's caption.

Honor the heroes of Gears. Operation 6 is coming. pic.twitter.com/gzxcErJLUT — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) February 23, 2021

The most notable thing about this tease for Operation 6 of Gears 5 is that it will seemingly see the return of Colonel Victor Hoffman. The character, which first appeared all the way back in the original Gears of War, has since been a mainstay throughout the franchise's history. Hoffman was playable as a character in the multiplayer aspect of Gears of War 2, 3, and 4.

More recently, however, Hoffman appeared in the Gears 5: Hivebusters expansion that launched only a few months back. While Hoffman wasn't playable in the story-focused DLC, he was one of the main characters that drove the game's plot forward. Based on this image that has been revealed today, though, it looks like the younger iteration of Hoffman from the previous Gears of War games is the one that we'll be seeing join the action.

At the moment, The Coalition hasn't announced a start date for Operation 6 in Gears 5, but we should start to learn a whole lot more in the near future now that this forthcoming season has been officially unveiled. Until that time, Operation 5 is still live right now and can be experienced on any iteration of Gears 5 across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What are you hoping to see in Operation 6 from Gears 5? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.