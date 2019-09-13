Gears 5 Players Are Convinced Goldberg Is In The Game

Batista is in Gears 5, and officially, he’s the only pro wrestling character in the game. However, Xbox One and PC players are convinced that, unofficially, there’s another WWE superstar in the game: Goldberg. More specifically, players have noticed that Gears 5 character Damon S. Baird looks an awfully lot like Goldberg, or as some others point out, Stone Cold and Mike from Breaking Bad. Obviously, Goldberg isn’t in the game, and I doubt he even inspired the character in any shape or form, but the resemblance is pretty uncanny.

For those that don’t know: Damon S. Baird is a Gear soldier and an a corporal that’s an expert in many fields. He joined the Coalition of Ordered Governments army on Emergence Day, and soon met with Augustus Cole, who became his best friend. He’s the same Baird in the trilogy from Epic Games, he’s just older, balder, and more Goldberg-y.

how come in Gears 5, Baird looks exactly like Bill Goldberg pic.twitter.com/4EioaqFFoc — Terence Wiggins (@TheBlackNerd) September 12, 2019

Is it just me or does Baird look like Bill Goldberg in Gears 5? #billgoldberglook #GearsOfWar5 #XboxOneX pic.twitter.com/aPPSfdy4Tk — Joshua Hinton (@Swatkat20xx) September 11, 2019

I know a big deal was made out of Batista being in Gears 5 but why haven’t I seen anyone mention that Baird literally turned into Goldberg when he got older pic.twitter.com/ZSj6gTjUVa — Robbie Russell ✈️ San Fransisco (@vApathyv) September 10, 2019

The Gears of War franchise needs to chill out. They got a scientist that looks like and is built like Bill Goldberg. pic.twitter.com/qwQmCdkjDL — USADA Don Dada (@VicMRodriguez) September 7, 2019

I didn’t know @Goldberg was in gears of war pic.twitter.com/pIzuUBn3Te — Isaac Hunt (@HaulYuhMudacunt) September 6, 2019

Gears 5 is available for Xbox One and PC. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can download it right now for no extra charge. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

“Gears 5 is incredible from start to finish, and, playing on PC, it is easily one of the best ports to the platform,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Despite the few hiccups with servers, I was able to play entirely on Ultra settings without issue, and that’s on hardware that isn’t exactly the latest and greatest. The visuals are beautiful, gameplay is fun and gory, the campaign is heartfelt with incredible performances from the cast, and it is just a wonderful experience from start to finish and beyond. This is a title fans of the series will not want to miss, and it is a shining example of how The Coalition has put their mark on the franchise.”