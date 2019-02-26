‘Gears 5’ Is “Looking Great,” Says Xboss Phil Spencer

The Gears of War franchise had an incredible time during the Xbox showcase at E3 2018 with not only a new narrative focusing on Kait, but even an adorable Pop Vinyl version of our favourite soldiers! Even though the excitement was high for the upcoming title, news about what’s next has been pretty mum since them. Though we don’t have any new looks at what’s to come at this time, we do have a very enthusiastic update from Xbox Boss Phil Spencer himself.

Spencer took to his Twitter to show off his secret spy skills (his ability to hold a phone) with a picture of a game discussion about the upcoming Gears title, ending off with a “Gears 5 is looking great.”

This is the only one I could sneak while Rod wasn’t looking. Gears 5 is looking great. pic.twitter.com/yfUxvYEoOi — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 21, 2019

Immediately fans took to the images to try to find anything that could hint about something new:

I’m not sure Rod actually acknowledges the notion of a “boss”. And yes I realize I’m setting myself up for a witty reply from him on my value as a boss….fun day today. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 21, 2019

We’re definitely excited to see Kait back in action and witness an entirely new side to the dynamic character. According to Microsoft, “Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait, journey back to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”

