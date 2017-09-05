Gears Of War 4’s New Content For July Has Just Been Announced

Another month, another opportunity to saw someone in half with a Lancer. That's Gears of War 4 for ya.

The Coalition has announced the new content that will be coming to the hit sequel this month, with some new maps and gear packs that will be pleasing a number of players, along with some Windflare surprises.

Here's the breakdown, straight from the developer:

New Maps

Raven Down

The fast and furious action of Gears of War 1's Raven Down is crash landing into Gears of War 4! Set on a tight intersection with a crashed King Raven in the middle, combat on this map is up close and personal – frags can help you to get an edge in combat, but this map is all about your core Gears combat skills.

Reclaimed Windflare

The peaceful farm setting of Reclaimed is about to be ravaged by a Windflare! Previously only available in the campaign experience, Windflares are incredibly powerful storms that culminate in the fearsome stormwall with lightning bolts that can fry you in seconds.

As you play in Versus and Horde, the Windflare will periodically roll into the map, challenging you to battle your enemies and the elements. You'll need to master movement in the strong winds and judge your aim with projectile weapons well in the wind. As the stormwall hits, prepare to dodge lightning bolts that target players – look for the telltale sizzle to know when to move!

Gear Packs

Superstar Cole

Craftable Character: Civilian Anya

Events:

Raven Down 24/7: Raven Down will be run 24/7 across multiple game modes later this month.

Raven Down will be run 24/7 across multiple game modes later this month. More for Horde Players:A new Horde event will release later this month.

A release date hasn't been given for this content just yet, but it's probably set to drop sometime in the next couple of weeks.

You can check out first looks at the new characters being added to the game, as well as a peek at the new maps, in the attached gallery! This should definitely be a lot of fun for die-hard Gears fans. You can also check out a brief look in the trailer above!

Gears of War 4 is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10.