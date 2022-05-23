Gears of War 6 Development Teased in New Job Listing

✖

It looks like The Coalition is in the process of beefing up its development team to work on Gears of War 6. It should come as no secret that a new entry in the Gears of War series would come to Xbox eventually following the events of Gears 5. However, up until this point in time, we haven't known much about how work on the next entry might be going. Luckily, a new job listing seems to have given us a brief glimpse into this creative process.

Spotted on Microsoft's website, a new role for a Motion Capture Technician recently opened up at The Coalition. The studio specifies that this eventual hire will be working on the Gears of War team at the company. Given the fact that work on Gears 5 is now done, this job is clearly associated with what will become Gears of War 6.

So what can we infer about the release of Gears of War 6 based on this listing? Well, that's a bit hard to say. To see that The Coalition is still looking to beef up its motion capture department likely indicates that Gears 6 is still fairly early on in production. Mocap work is vital to most AAA games nowadays and is something that is done from the earliest days of most projects. With this all in mind, it likely tells us that Gears of War 6 is still pretty far out from release.

As a whole, though, this shouldn't be that shocking to hear. Over the past year, The Coalition itself has seemingly confirmed that it's working on a new IP of some sort that isn't tied to Gears of War. This new project is one that will probably release before Gears of War 6, which means that we could be waiting a bit longer to see the next mainline Gears title formally announced.

Are you excited about the idea of Gears of War 6 being in the works? And when do you think that the next entry in the series will actually launch? Give me your own best guess either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Segment Next]