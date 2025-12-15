Gears of War: E-Day Gets New Release Update After Over a Year of Silence

Xbox has finally provided a new update on the release date of Gears of War: E-Day following over a year of silence surrounding the game. At the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2024, Gears of War: E-Day was first revealed alongside its initial trailer. Since the time of this announcement, though, nothing new about the next Gears of War game has come about, much to the dismay of fans. And while we still have yet to see gameplay footage of E-Day, we do know that the title is still on track to release in its previous launch window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent post on its official social channels, Xbox confirmed that Gears of War: E-Day is still set to arrive at some point in 2026. This reiteration of E-Day’s release window came alongside a new piece of artwork for the game that featured the iconic Gears of War logo. This art featured the tagline “Emergence Begins”, which alludes to the fact that E-Day will serve as a prequel to the entire Gears of War saga and will be set on the titular E-Day, which is when the conflict with the villainous Locust first began.

You can get a look at this new tease for Gears of War: E-Day for yourself right here:

While there’s still not much to go off of when it comes to Gears of War: E-Day, it’s good to see that Xbox is now beginning to talk about the project a bit more. This new teaser for the game could segue into a more extensive reveal next month at Xbox’s Developer Direct event, which is confirmed to be taking place at some point in January. Currently, Xbox hasn’t said which games will be featured at this Developer Direct (other than Fable and Forza Horizon 6), but an appearance of Gears of War: E-Day would make a ton of sense given that it’s one of the publisher’s biggest releases planned for next year. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about what this Developer Direct lineup will contain soon enough.

For now, Gears of War: E-Day is only in the works for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. On a long enough timeline, it’s assumed that the game will also come to PS5 consoles, but this has yet to be confirmed just yet.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!