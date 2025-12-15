Fable to Finally Get New Reveal Soon Ahead of 2026 Release

Xbox is finally gearing up to share new info and footage on Fable, the highly-anticipated RPG from developer Playground Games. All the way back in 2020, a reboot of Xbox’s Fable franchise was announced. Since that time, a handful of looks at the project have emerged and have given eager fans a broad idea of what the game will be like. Despite this, there have still been plenty of questions about Fable, specifically when it comes to its world and gameplay. Now, we should get more answers on this front in a broadcast that is set to take place shortly.

Recently, those at Xbox confirmed (via Variety) that it will be holding a new “Developer Direct” presentation will be happening in January. In recent years, Developer Direct has been a venue for Xbox to highlight some of its biggest games that are set to launch in the months ahead. Xbox boss Matt Booty didn’t say when exactly this new Developer Direct would take place in January, but he did verify that Playground Games would be pivotal in the presentation and would highlight both Fable and Forza Horizon 6.

“I can’t share exactly what’s there, but we’ve got a lot of stuff that we’re shipping next year,” Booty said. “So I will tell you that Playground Games is going to be in the Dev Direct, but we’ll have more stuff next year to ship than we can fit into one Dev Direct show in January, which is a good place to be.”

This showing for Fable at the Developer Direct will end up being a pretty big deal as it will be the first time that we’ve seen anything substantial from the game in over a year. Originally, Fable was supposed to launch in 2025, but Xbox ended up delaying it into 2026 at the start of this year. Since this delay, there’s been virtually nothing new on Fable that has come about, which has only amplified the desire from fans to see more. Hopefully, when the project re-emerges next month, it will also come with more info on its release date as well.

Fable is set to arrive for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms when it launches next year. Given Microsoft’s recent moves, a version of the game for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 could also eventually come about, but such plans have yet to be announced.

