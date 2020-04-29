The Art of Gears Tactics Is Gorgeous

Gears Tactics, the turn-based tactics spinoff from the main Gears of War franchise, launched this week on PC, and in addition to the video game itself, a new art book covering the development process of characters, environments, and more from concept to completion titled Gears Tactics: The Art of the Game was also released. The 192-page hardcover art book looks incredible, and the good folks at Titan Books have provided ComicBook.com with a look at some of its beautiful innards.

If you're somehow not familiar, Gears Tactics takes place 12 years before the first Gears of War game, and tasks players with leading a group of survivors against the Locust Horde as they terrorize the planet Sera from underneath the ground. In addition to simply being for sale right now, it's also part of Xbox Game Pass for PC's beta.

You can check out the cover of the art book below:

Here's how Titan Books describes Gears Tactics: The Art of the Game on its website:

"Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters.

"In this lavish book, the full development process of the characters, weapons, armor, enemies and environments of the game is uncovered. From initial sketches through to beautiful final production art, the evolution of Gears Tactics is revealed, accompanied by fascinating insight from the artists and developers. Take a step into the war-scarred world of Sera and experience Gears of War from a whole new perspective."

Keep reading to get a look at some of the spectacular art inside the book! Gears Tactics: The Art of the Game is currently available to purchase over on Amazon. Gears Tactics itself is now available for PC with an Xbox One release in the works. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Gears of War franchise right here.

