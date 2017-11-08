The ‘Gears of War’ Ugly Christmas Sweater Comes With a Festive Lancer Skin

The ugly Christmas sweater war is heating up, and a surprising new combatant has entered the fray – Microsoft /The Coalition and Gears of War 4. The sweater is pretty awesome, but how can they compete with the such heavy knitted hitters as DC Comics and Stranger Things? The answer is DLC.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Indeed, owning the ‘Merry Gearsmas’ Christmas knitted sweater is the only way that you can get the exclusive Christmas Lancer skin for use within Gears of War 4 on Xbox One and Windows 10. The Gears of War sweater is available to pre-order here for $54.99 shipped in sizes S to XXXL. The sweater will ship at the end of November, and the code will be emailed to customers in December. You’ll be able to activate your Lancer skin in the game staring on December 15th.

Now, if you really want to go the distance with your Gears of War ugly sweater look, you’re going to need to get yourself one of these and customize it to match the festive Lancer in the game (pictured above). Do that, and you just might win the ugly Christmas sweater battle this year.