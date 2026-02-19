Top 7 Anime That Never Received a Video Game

Video games and anime go together like peanut butter and chocolate. Over the years, there have been more than a few anime franchises that have dominated the gaming charts, with the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia still releasing new entries to this day. On the flip side, stories that began as video games have received anime adaptations of their own, with Netflix seeing big gains thanks to entries such as Devil May Cry and Castlevania. Despite the success that the two mediums have seen by uniting, there are some major anime series that have yet to receive video games of their own.

7.) Dandadan

image courtesy of Science SARU

We have to attribute this entry to the fact that Dandadan hasn’t been around long enough to warrant a video game as of yet. Both Momo and Okarun, their allies, and opponents would work quite well on a digital landscape, whether it be via a fighting game and/or an action role-playing game that examines this supernatural world. First debuting in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2021, the anime brought the franchise to another level when it debuted in 2024. While nothing has been confirmed, the chances of eventually seeing at least one Dandadan video game are high.

6.) Cowboy Bebop

sunrise

Cowboy Bebop is easily the biggest fan-favorite on this list, as the Sunrise-produced anime is routinely in the discussion when anime enthusiasts discuss their favorite series of all time. Since it is considered such a “holy grail” in the anime world, it makes sense that video game developers might not want to risk creating a bad adaptation, but this is a world begging to get a digital landscape. Even if you weren’t to take on the role of Spike, Faye, Jet, or Ed, Cowboy Bebop’s universe would be a perfect choice for an open-world video game where players could explore different worlds and collect bounties to their hearts’ content.

5.) Outlaw Star

Image courtesy of TV Tokyo.

While the story of Gene Starwind has some similarities to Cowboy Bebop, Outlaw Star as a video game could work far differently from that of a potential Spike Spiegel tale. Each member of the Outlaw Star has unique abilities and powers that would make them perfect options for players to take the role of in a game. It’s been decades since we saw a new episode of this anime arrive on the screen, though this could make for a nice resurgence of the franchise via a new medium for Gene and company. Revivals are a big deal in both the anime and animation worlds, and Outlaw Star could use one.

4.) Guyver

In putting together this list, it came as quite a surprise to discover that there has never been a Guyver video game. The original Bio-Booster Armor Guyver premiered on the small screen in 1986 with an animated short, to go on to receive both a full twelve-episode series in 1989 and a revival in 2005. Also receiving two live-action adaptations in the West, bringing Guyver back via a video game would work amazingly well in reinvigorating the series. Considering the main character is wrapped inside an alien suit of war fighting monstrous creatures in some of anime’s bloodiest battles, the anime franchise feels tailor-made for the video game world.

3.) Redline

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

When it comes to the digital world of racing games, Redline would make for a welcome entry to represent the anime world. Released in 2009, the original Madhouse production injected some wild science fiction elements into a race theme that is routinely thought of as one of the best representations of the medium. This potential video game wouldn’t need to be as story-based as many of the other entries on this list, instead being able to focus on the high-octane races of this world. While there have been quite a few anime video games released over the years, anime racing games are few and far between.

2.) Fire Force

Courtesy of David Production

Fire Force not receiving any sort of official video game is surprising, as the hard-hitting shonen franchise has received quite a fanbase since its anime debuted. With the manga already ending in 2022, the anime adaptation from David Production is preparing to do the same with its three action-packed seasons. Ironically enough, Fire Force has seen an unofficial video game become a big deal as Fire Force Online launched last year via Roblox. While far from an official entry, this fan game does show what the anime world might look like.

1.) Princess Mononoke

ghibli

It makes sense that you wouldn’t see much in the way of video games when it comes to Studio Ghibli’s anime library. The prolific production house hasn’t been known for lending its stories to video game producers, though one entry seems tailor-made to come to consoles and personal computers. The story of Princess Mononoke isn’t just one of the greatest movies from the studio; it presents a mystical landscape that would look absolutely gorgeous if presented as a game.

