‘Generation Zero’ PS4, Xbox One, and PC Release Date Revealed

Developer Avalanche Studios and publisher THQ Nordic have announced that the former’s open-world survival shooter, Generation Zero, will release on March 26 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

In addition to providing a release date, the pair also revealed there will be multiple editions available at launch. If you want just the game — the Standard Edition — you will need to fork over $39.99 USD if you’re on console and $34.99 if you’re on PC.

In addition to a regular edition, there is also a Collector’s Editiion available for $79.99 USD, it includes the game, plus the following: a premium steelbook case, a cloth map of the game world, a t-shirt, and a unique Generation Zero take on the traditional dala horse statue.

For those that don’t know: Generation Zero is a game pitched as an intense rendition of cat and mouse played out in a vast open world. The game takes place in 1980s Sweden, where a group of young adults returning from vacation have found their serene countryside home has been invaded by hostile machines and everybody has seemingly disappeared in some type of Rapture-like event.

You need to fight back and unravel the mystery of what happened by utilizing guerrilla tactics and basic survival skills to survive the dangerous world and its many creative sandbox skirmishes it’s hiding.

Avalanche Studios adds:

“Go it alone, or team-up with up to three of your friends in seamless co-op multiplayer. Collaborate and combine your unique skills to take down enemies, support downed friends by reviving them, and share the loot after an enemy is defeated.

“All enemies are persistently simulated in the world and roam the landscape with intent and purpose. When you manage to destroy a specific enemy component, be it armor, weapons or sensory equipment, the damage is permanent. Enemies will bear those scars until you face them again, whether that is minutes, hours or weeks later.”

Built in the award-winning Apex engine, the game notably features a full day/night cycle with dynamic weather, and of course, a soundtrack to match its 1980’s vibe.

Anyway, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on picking this one up when it launches in March.