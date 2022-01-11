Genshin Impact was 2021’s Most Talked About Game on Twitter

Over the last few years, Twitter has proven to be an invaluable tool for the video game industry, allowing not only publishers to directly connect with gamers, but allowing gamers to directly connect with one another. Throughout 2021, there were more than 2.4 billion Tweets about a number of different video games. However, the most talked about game on the platform was apparently Genshin Impact. The RPG from miHoYo has found a huge following on Twitter, and many have used the platform to connect with one another over their passions. The full top 10 list can be found below.

Genshin Impact Apex Legends Ensemble Stars! Final Fantasy Fate/Grand Order Animal Crossing: New Horizons Knives Out Minecraft Project Sekai

Fortnite



Genshin Impact made its debut in September 2020, and quickly found a passionate fanbase. By March of 2021, the game earned $874 million, with that number ballooning to $2 billion by October. Over the last year, Twitter has been inundated with fan art of the game’s cast, as well as a steady flow of requests for new character releases. The game’s latest hero, Yae Miko, debuted earlier this month, and saw a ton of buzz across social media in the days leading up to her release. That was partly spurred by leaks of the character’s abilties, but there was also a significant amount of general interest in her debut.

It will be interesting to see if Genshin Impact can continue this level of success into 2022! Maintaining interest in an ongoing game can be a difficult task for any developer, and it remains to be seen whether Genshin Impact can keep up this kind of pace. However, with a Nintendo Switch version currently in the works, it seems the game’s potential user base could grow in the near future. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

