Genshin Impact Has Made an Absurd Amount of Money

Since Genshin Impact's launch in September, the game's mobile version has made approximately $874 million worldwide! That figure comes from Sensor Tower, which also states that the game was the third highest-grossing mobile title between September 28th and February 28th; the title follows Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, which raked in $1.2 billion and 1.1 billion, respectively. Rounding out the top five are Pokemon Go at $651 million and Roblox at $579 million. It's worth noting that Sensor Tower's numbers only include the mobile version of Genshin Impact, and the game is also available on PlayStation 4 and PC.

A chart from Sensor Tower can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The majority of Genshin Impact's mobile revenue comes from China, where the game was developed; the country accounts for 29% of the revenue from the first five months. Japan ranks second at 27%, while US revenue ranks third with 18.5% of the game's mobile revenue. Revenue from Apple's App Store makes up 60% of the $874 million, while Google Play accounts for 40%.

These figures are incredibly impressive, but it would be interesting to see how Genshin Impact has performed on other platforms. PlayStation 4 is a much bigger platform in Japan and the US as opposed to China. That could have some impact on the overall percentages, but it's impossible to say how significant it might be. Developer miHoYo is currently planning Nintendo Switch and PS5 versions of the game, but there has been no announcement regarding a release date, as of this writing.

The other games on Sensor Tower's chart have been around for some time, so it will be interesting to see if Genshin Impact will have similar longevity. The RPG has clearly earned itself a major fanbase, but gamers have a tendency to move on to the next thing quickly. Time will tell whether or not Genshin Impact can continue to bring in this kind of revenue!

