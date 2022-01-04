New Genshin Impact Yae Miko Info Leaks Ahead of 2.4 Update

Genshin Impact‘s 2.4 update is set to release tomorrow, but it seems that a lot of information on new character Yae Miko has dropped ahead of time! Genshin Impact leaker @UBatcha1 has shared several details about the new character’s abilities through a Genshin Impact Discord channel, including information on her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and more. While the leaks seem fairly legitimate, fans will always want to take this kind of information with a grain of salt until official confirmation comes from miHoYo.

Apparently, Miko’s Elemental Skill allows her to move rapidly, with a Lethal Sakura left behind. The Lethal Sakura can damage nearby foes with lightning, and Miko can use up to three at the same time, increasing their level and dishing out greater damage. The character’s Elemental Burst allows her to do area of effect electro damage through thunder and lightning. When used, all Lethal Sakura are converted into Tenko Thunderstrikes. At Ascenscion Level 4, Miko gains a Passive Talent that increases Lethal Sakura’s damage by 0.15% for every elemental mastery point she possesses.

While Yae Miko won’t be releasing until tomorrow, it’s pretty surprising to see the amount of hype surrounding the character! Since Yae Miko’s announcement, fans have been extremely excited for her release. It remains to be seen whether or not the character will live-up to the hype, but it’s definitely looking like Miko will have a passionate following immediately after her release. The character was first introduced at the start of version 2.0 as an NPC, and immediately developed a following. In the game, Miko is the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine, as well as the editor-in-chief of the Yae Publishing House.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impact so far? Are you looking forward to Yae Miko’s release? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!