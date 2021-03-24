Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Look at Eula

✖

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed another new look at Eula, a previously leaked character expected to be added to the mobile, PC, and PS4 game with update 1.5. Right now, developer miHoYo has yet to confirm or announce the character, but they are expected to arrive alongside Yanfei. Further, while Eula hasn't been revealed yet, we do know a considerable deal about the character thanks to leaks.

For example, we know Eula is a Cryo Claymore five-star character and the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, sometimes referred to as The Spindrift Knight. We've ever seen an appreciable amount of gameplay of the character, revealing how she will play. And so far, players seem very excited about the roster addition.

All of that said, a new look at the character has surfaced online, courtesy of Genshin Impact leaker Zeniet and the character's idle animation.

Here's both of Eula idle animation pic.twitter.com/xnBmcmAlMf — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) March 23, 2021

At the moment of publishing, developer miHoYo has not commented on the leak above, and for now, it should be taken with a grain of salt like any leak. However, if miHoYo does comment or if any more footage of Eula surfaces online, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Genshin Impact is available, for free, via the PS4, PC, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, the free-to-play action-RPG is also playable on PS5 via backward compatibility and scheduled to come to the console proper alongside a Nintendo Switch port, but right now neither of these versions have release dates.

