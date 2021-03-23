Nintendo Switch Pro: Analyst Reveals Possible Price

✖

A new Nintendo Switch Pro report surfaced online today with a plethora of new details on the long-rumored Nintendo machine. Unfortunately, the report did not include a release date or a price point, but it did come with a release window and a possible price point. According to the report, the new and upgraded Nintendo Switch model will release sometime later this year, or at least that's the plan. Like everything aiming to release this year, the ongoing pandemic means it could slip to 2022. Further, even if the Nintendo Switch Pro releases this year, there's a chance supply will be limited due to the production issues the pandemic has been causing. There's a reason the PS5 and Xbox Series X are so hard to get. Not only is demand high, but supply is low due to major production issues.

When the Nintendo Switch Pro releases, it sounds like it may be at a premium price point, at least for a Nintendo console. Bloomberg Intelligence's Matthew Kanterman is currently predicting the console will cost somewhere between $350 to $400. The former price point would represent a $50 price increase from the standard Switch while the latter would represent a hike of $100.

“$349.99 will increase the value proposition of the device, but I still think Nintendo can drive strong demand even at $399.99,” said Kanterman.

Of course, it's important to remember that this price point is just a prediction, but it's an educated prediction, and perhaps makes use of a little bit of inside knowledge, though if it does, this isn't disclosed. What isn't a prediction is the release window, though even this is unofficial information.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any of the information above, and at this point, it doesn't look like it will. Of course, if it does, we will update the story with whatever it provides, salient or not.

H/T, Bloomberg.