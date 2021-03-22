Genshin Impact Leak Reveals 1.5 Update Details

✖

In case you missed it, a whole bunch of information regarding the upcoming Version 1.5 update for Genshin Impact has been making the rounds online. The sheer amount of leaks about the new content even led to developer miHoYo issuing a public statement in English about it. Given that the Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," only just released, Version 1.5 is likely still some ways off from releasing, but if there's one significant takeaway from the leaks it's the fact that player housing appears to be on the way.

Essentially, it appears that players will be able to design and furnish their own living space of sorts when Version 1.5 releases. As the aforementioned statement from the developer implies, however, there is always the chance that the final product doesn't actually resemble the leaks going around or that the features that have been leaked might not even make the update. You can check out a video of some of the leaks below:

v1.5

- 3 Events total

- One new Weekly and World boss

- New Artifact Domain/2 Artifacts

- Housing is massive. May change in final release though

- Teapot Spirit name is Tubby

- Zhongli likely to get a rerun

- Not Chasm but it'll be more than what previous version has to offer pic.twitter.com/mrW0M4GNFg — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) March 21, 2021

As noted by the prominent leaker, there are plenty of other details to the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 update that have leaked. New events, bosses, and potential character banner returns are all interesting, but it's the player housing that will mark the most significant change to the title. For now, we will all simply have to wait and see what miHoYo has to say when it is actually ready to talk about the next update.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

