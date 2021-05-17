New Genshin Impact Trailer Shows Off Eula in Action

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer for the upcoming character Eula that shows off the Cryo-attuned, claymore-wielding character in action. Eula is set to join the popular free-to-play video game tomorrow, May 18th, as part of a new character banner that also features drop rate increases for 4-star characters "Blazing Riff" Xinyan (Pyro), "Juvenile Galant" Xingqiu (Hydro), and "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro).

As is typical for when Genshin Impact adds a new 5-star character, a story quest relating to Eula called "Aphros Delos Chapter" will also become available. Players interested in tackling the new story quest will need to be at least Adventure Rank 40 and have completed the Archon Quest "Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom" in order to do so. The trailer for Eula, which you can check out above, shows off some of Eula's dance-like moves and features everyone's favorite outrider, Amber, at the very end.

With the dance of a sinner, a rebellious heir shatters the shackles of glacial ice. Under the curtain of the dark night, the flickering candlelight illuminates the sharp edge of a cold blade.https://t.co/b81dM4W44q#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 17, 2021

Here is how miHoYo describes Eula in her official bio:

"A rebellious descendant of the old aristocracy who is always out on the battlefield. As one born into the old aristocracy, carrying the bloodline of sinners, Eula has needed a unique approach to the world to navigate the towering walls of prejudice peacefully. Of course, this did not prevent her from severing ties with her clan. As the outstanding Spindrift Knight, she hunts down Mondstadt's enemies in the wild to exact her unique 'vengeance.'"

Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadeite," is now available and added new quests, systems, and characters. As of right now, the latest character banner includes the new Pyro-attuned character Yanfei as well as several other previously released characters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

