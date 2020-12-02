Genshin Impact Is Giving Away a Bunch of Free Primogems

✖

The popular free-to-play video game Genshin Impact announced today that it will issue a grand total of 800 Primogems, one of the game's most important digital currencies, to players over the next several days. This is in celebration of the miHoYo-developed title winning several different awards over the past couple of days, and the best news of all is that the distribution seemingly doesn't start until tomorrow, so you still have time to register for the video game if you have not already.

Primogems, if you are not familiar, are essentially the currency used to make Wishes (character and weapon pulls) in the game's various gacha banners. They have other uses, but making a Wish is inarguably the primary one. Broadly speaking, one Wish equates to 160 Primogems with a full 10-pull running 1,600 Primogems. Thankfully, the game doles them out fairly regularly for just about everything from quests to opening chests.

Dear Travelers, Thanks to everyone's love and support, Genshin Impact has recently received multiple awards. To thank all of our Travelers for their support, we will be issuing a total of 800 Primogems during the period of December 3–6. #GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 2, 2020

Travelers, We are happy to announce that Genshin Impact has won 3 prestigious Google Play Awards: "Best Game of 2020", "Users' Choice" and "Best Innovative Games" in many countries!! Paimon would like to thank all the Travelers who have given us their support! #GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 1, 2020

We are once more thrilled to announce that Genshin Impact has won 2020's App Store Game of the Year Award!!! Paimon would like to thank you all for your continued support. You are all amazing!#GenshinImpact #AppStore #Bestof2020 pic.twitter.com/U8NxOk8yTD — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 2, 2020

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. It is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

