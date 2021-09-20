New Genshin Impact Trailer Details Sangonomiya Kokomi

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer for its latest character, the Hydro-attuned, Catalyst-wielding Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island. Sangonomiya Kokomi. The latest and greatest playable character for Genshin Impact is set to join the roster as part of a new character banner tomorrow, September 21st, and the character demo trailer offers the best look yet at her in action.

As expected from a Hydro-attuned playable character, Sangonomiya Kokomi’s “talents” or abilities are a mix of dealing Hydro damage and healing allies. Her strongest ability, Nereid’s Ascension, dealing Hydro damage to the enemies surrounding her and then boosts her damage across her various abilities and attacks based on her max HP with a “Ceremonial Garment.” Her normal and charged attacks in this form will also heal nearby party members based on her max HP as well, and he resistant to interruption is increased for the duration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new character demo trailer for Sangonomiya Kokomi below:

https://twitter.com/GenshinImpact/status/1439801491653423109

In addition to the above, Sangonomiya Kokomi’s English voice actor is Risa Mei while her Japanese voice actor is Suzuko Mimori. The new character banner featuring Sangonomiya Kokomi as the event-exclusive 5-star character will also include the 4-star characters Rosaria, Beidou, and Xingqiu as those with boosted drop rates.

Genshin Impact‘s latest update, Version 2.1, “Floating World Under the Moonlight,” is currently available. The update will add, in total and according to what has already been announced, three new characters — Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara — as well as new islands, new events, and more. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact‘s latest version? Are you looking forward to the release of Sangonomiya Kokomi? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!