Genshin Impact Rumor Points to Official Steam Deck Release

The Steam Deck has proven an exciting way for PC gamers to play their favorite titles in a portable format. Unfortunately, not every game can be enjoyed on the hardware, including Genshin Impact. However, it seems that could change in the near future. Reddit user Bar_Har has shared an image from Valve's Tokyo Game Show presentation where Genshin Impact can be seen running on the Steam Deck hardware alongside titles such as Death Stranding, Control, and Minecraft. At this time, it's unclear if this was a mistake, or a potential hint at things to come!

The image from TGS can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

As Bar_Har notes, the only current way to play Genshin Impact through SteamOS is by disabling anti-cheat, which could result in an account ban. Most Genshin Impact fans probably wouldn't want to take that type of risk, so anyone that wants to play the RPG on Steam Deck will just have to hold out for an official Steam release. Neither Steam nor miHoYo has made any type of announcement about Genshin Impact, so fans should take this with a grain of salt for the time being. Given the massive popularity of Genshin Impact, it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see it made available on Steam Deck at some point.

While Genshin Impact has not been announced for the Steam Deck, a version for Nintendo Switch has been in the works for quite some time. It's been a while since miHoYo gave any kind of update, but the developer did confirm that the Switch version is still happening back in May. Until the Switch version happens, or the game gets a Steam release, fans will just have to play the game on iOS or Android if they want to enjoy it on the go!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android, with a Nintendo Switch version currently in development. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: PC Games N]