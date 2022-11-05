Genshin Impact TikTok Event Gives Players Free Primogems

Genshin Impact is running a TikTok event right now to give its players a shot at some free Primogems for either creating videos or simply interacting with them in the app. You'll naturally get more rewards from doing the former, and alongside these missions that vie players free Primogems, there's also a competition running right now to award some lucky and talented content creators with far more Primogems than they'd earn otherwise.

Dubbed the "Version 3.2 Short Video Event," this TikTok event's easiest tasks consist of a couple of Genshin Impact missions that can only be completed once for the duration of the event. By "liking" Genshin Impact videos that use the GenshinImpact32 hashtag and following the official Genshin Impact TikTok account, you'll earn a couple of points. By sharing this event page that goes over the details overall (it's better viewed on mobile devices), you'll earn some more.

Posting different Genshin Impact videos will earn you the most points for this campaign. On the same site linked above, you'll find an option to redeem your earned points for Primogems. Cashing in 10 points gets you 40 Primogems, so you can earn quite a few of them pretty quickly with just a few simple interactions.

For those who are particularly good at making Genshin Impact TikToks, you have the chance to earn much more. Three separate categories – most-liked, most-viewed, and videos with the most interactions – offer prizes up to 6,000 Primogems for the best of the best. Those categories will naturally be pretty crowded with all sorts of people who've made videos for this event, but some categories give out rewards for up to 150 people each, so it's not like an even where only the top three content creators are going to win.

This event is live now as of November 2nd and will continue until November 16th. You can only complete the missions during that timeframe, but your points will stick around until December 10th to be redeemed for some free Primogems.