Genshin Impact Update 1.2 Adds New Characters

Genshin Impact’s long-awaited Update 1.2 is out now, and with it come two new characters that have been added to the game. Those two characters are Albedo and Ganyu who are Geo and Cryo characters, respectively, and some players have already been able to acquire them through pulls whether that was through luck or just paying enough to make it happen. We’ve seen previews of these characters in the past with patch notes now up for the game’s latest update to clear up any lingering questions about the pair of characters.

Through official videos and unofficial leaks released prior to the game’s latest update, we’ve been able to see previews of these two characters. The Genshin Impact community was largely drawn to Albedo over Ganyu based on what was seen before. Genshin Impact developer miHoYo reminded players on how they can get Albedo now and that the character has a boosted drop rate for a limited time while specifying that Ganyu would appear in a later wish event.

Version 1.2 Events Preview As a new star approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~ More events are coming soon. Stay tuned!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/SxXm9WyFC2 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 23, 2020

You can see all the details on the new characters below courtesy of Genshin Impact’s Update 1.2 patch notes.

5-Star Character "Kreideprinz" Albedo (Geo)

Vision: Geo

Weapon: Sword

A genius known as the Kreideprinz, he is the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius.

Elemental Skill "Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma" - Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using the power of alchemy. When an enemy takes DMG within its range, a Transient Blossom is generated, dealing additional Geo DMG. The center of the Solar Isotoma can also provide a crystallized platform to elevate characters.

Elemental Burst "Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide" - Deals AoE Geo DMG in a wide area, and also generates Fatal Blossoms in the Solar Isotoma zone, causing additional Geo DMG.

The event wish "Secretum Secretorum" will be available from after the Version 1.2 update until 2021-01-12 15:59:59. During this time, the event-exclusive 5-Star character "Kreideprinz" Albedo (Geo) will get a huge drop-rate boost!

5-Star Character "Plenilune Gaze" Ganyu (Cryo)

Vision: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

The secretary at Yuehai Pavilion. The blood of the qilin, an illuminated beast, flows within her veins.

Elemental Skill "Trail of the Qilin" - Ganyu conjures an Ice Lotus that taunts enemies, drawing their attacks and dealing AoE Cryo DMG when it disappears.

Elemental Burst "Celestial Shower" - Rains down shards of ice over a large area, dealing Cryo DMG.

Genshin Impact’s Update 1.2 is now available across all platforms.