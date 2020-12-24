Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Some of Update 1.3

✖

A new Genshin Impact leak has surfaced online, previewing some of the content supposedly coming to the free-to-play action RPG on PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices with the next update. Just this month, developer miHoYo pushed the game's new 1.2 update, which added Dragonspine, a brand new snowy and cold region, alongside new characters and a slab of content, fixes, and adjustments. That said, while the update added a ton for players to do, many have already made their way through this content and are now looking ahead towards the game's next update, 1.3.

At the moment of publishing, official details on this update, including when it will release, are quite scarce, and it's unclear when that will change. In the meantime, players are just going to have to settle for leaks. And like the many leaks of the past few months, the newest comes the way of prominent Genshin Impact leaker "NEP NEP."

Taking to Twitter, the leaker previewed a slither of the content players can look forward to when update 1.3 hits:

Leaks all weapons from 1.3 and Inazuma: (Bows) Bakufu - Kunwu - Moonfall - Monstad Wildsith (Beware his weapons are still in development and can totally change)#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/2EcHF9oTkg — NEP NEP ❄️ (@Nepnep_Impact) December 19, 2020

Leaked Claymores and Polearm from 1.3 and Inazuma: Appease - Morax - Widsith - Regicide #GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/CgHLNwDKtA — NEP NEP ❄️ (@Nepnep_Impact) December 19, 2020

As noted, take everything here with a grain of salt given that nothing here is official and that everything in video game development is subject to change. At the moment of publishing, developer miHoYo has not commented on this leak in any capacity, and it's unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on the popular and free-to-play game, click here.