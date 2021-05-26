Genshin Impact Announces Version 1.6 Broadcast to Reveal Information About New Update

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that it will reveal the first official details for the upcoming Version 1.6 later this week on May 28th, starting at 12PM ET/9AM PT. While it is unclear what might be announced, exactly, the expectation is that whatever new characters will be unveiled in addition to any major changes coming in the new update. For context, the Version 1.5 broadcast ended up going for around 50 minutes, which is plenty of time to share a whole lot of information.

The expectation for the Version 1.6 broadcast, if leaks are any indication, is that information about the Anemo-attuned character Kiryu Kazuha will be revealed. It is also possible that miHoYo will offer up official insight into two different long-awaited additions in the form of costumes/outfits/skins and the nation of Inazuma, which houses the Electro Archon and is assumed to be the next major addition to the map. Whatever the case might be, there isn't all that long to wait in order to find out.

1.6 Special Program Announcement Juicy details, redemption codes, and incredible gifts! View details here:https://t.co/ep7wv9qWRP pic.twitter.com/PH4vrGMa4m — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 26, 2021

"During the special program, you will discover all the juicy details of version 1.6," miHoYo's official announcement reads in part. "In addition to that, you can get redemption codes and other incredible gifts that we prepared especially for you. Do not miss out!"

As noted above, the Version 1.6 "special program" is set to take place later this week on May 28th. Starting at 12PM ET/9AM PT. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadeite," is now available and added new quests, systems, and characters. As of right now, the latest character banner includes the new Cryo-attuned character Yanfei as well as several other previously released characters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you excited to learn more about Version 1.6 later this week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!