Genshin Impact to Add Major Island, Playable Character, and More in New Update

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo today revealed the first significant details about the upcoming Version 2.2 update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” as part of a previously announced livestream. In addition to the expected addition of the Pyro-attuned Polearm-wielding Thoma as a four-star playable character, the Version 2.2 update will also add a major new island to Inazuma among a number of other changes when it releases on, as previously speculated, October 13th.

More specifically, the new update will add Tsurumi Island, the last major island in Inazuma, which is covered in dense fog. The island also features Rifthounds and Rifthound Whelps, beasts that lurk in the fog and can inflict “Corrosion” on party members where they lose HP continuously regardless of whether they have some kind of shield. The island will also play host to a new event, “Shadow of the Ancients,” where players will have to investigate across the entire map to then defeat an Anomalous Model Ruin Grader that regenerates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/GenshinImpact/status/1444625780630343680

There will also be new seasonal events like “Labyrinth Warriors” featuring Childe and Xinyan and “Tuned to the World’s Sounds” featuring Ningguang, Zhongli, Keqing, Xiao, Kokomi, Ayaka, and the Raiden Shogun. The former is a dive into a domain while the latter is a rhythm game with different kinds of music. Genshin Impact‘s Version 2.2 update will also add a number of optimizations and the like. The PC version will add DualSense Controller support, more features will be added to the Serenitea Pot, and more. It’s looking to be a rather beefy update, even if there won’t be much in the way of new playable characters. Childe and Hu Tao, in that order, are set to have banner reruns during Version 2.2.

As noted above, Genshin Impact‘s upcoming Version 2.2 update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” is set to release on October 13th and bring with it the new playable character Thoma, new challenges and minigames, and more. Genshin Impact‘s latest update, Version 2.1, “Floating World Under the Moonlight,” is currently available. The update has added, in total, three new characters — Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara — as well as new islands, new events, and more. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact‘s latest version? Are you looking forward to the release of Version 2.2, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” this month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!