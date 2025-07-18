Genshin Impact Version 5.8 Banners & Gift Codes Revealed

Today, Genshin Impact fans were treated to a preview of the new content headed our way with Version 5.8. This new chapter will be called Sunspray Summer Resort, and it’s bringing the relaxing vacation vibes to match. The Special Program showed off new characters, new story chapters, and live events for the next major update. We also got treated to several voice lines from the new voice of Paimon, along with a look at a brand new resort map. And of course, the Genshin Impact special program included a few free codes for Travelers to redeem.

The Version 5.8 Special Program for Genshin Impact aired live via YouTube on July 18th at 8 AM EDT. It began with an extended preview of the new storyline for this latest update, and it looks intense. During the stream, fans got a look at the new character Ineffa, a humanoid machine character with a mysterious history. And she’s bringing in a new Lunar-Charged reaction skill that will really mix up combat. Her story will be a contrast to the new summer-themed map and events, which have a lighter, more fun-loving tone. Those events feature the return of Benny, as well.

Along with all of the in-game content, today’s live stream also revealed the details of a new in-person exhibit! A Teyvat Expo: Genshin Impact Art Exhibition will be held in Paris from September 13th to September 21st. It will feature creative archives full of character sketches, early scene concepts, monster designs, and more. In addition, they reminded fans about the upcoming annual HoYo Fest celebration. This year’s event will have online events along with the in-person schedule, so keep an eye out for more details.

Genshin Impact Version 5.8 Banners

The banners for the first phase of Version 5.8 were officially revealed during today’s stream. HoYoverse also shared a quick preview of the returning characters for phase 2. Travelers will be able to pull from two Character Event Wishes following the 5.8 update on July 30th. We don’t yet have the full details on other featured characters, but we do know that our new phase 1 banner will highlight 5-star Ineffa, while the second will feature returning 5-star Citlali.

Phase 1 Banners

Ineffa – 5-Star Electro Polearm

Citlali – 5-Star Cryo Catalyst

Phase 2 Banners

In the second phase of Version 5.8, players will be able to pull from two returning character banners, starring the following featured characters:

Mualani – 5-Star Hydro Catalyst

Chasca – 5-Star Cryo Catalyst

New Genshin Impact Redemption Codes

Per usual, today’s stream included three different gift codes for players to redeem. The Version 5.8 codes will be valid until 7/21/2025 at 12:00 AM UTC. So, make sure to log into Genshin Impact to redeem these free gifts before then.

Ineffa0730Birgitta – 100 Primogems, 100 Mystic Enchantment Ore

100 Primogems, 100 Mystic Enchantment Ore Summer0730Asha – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit TranquilBanquet – 100 Primogems, 50K Mora

Phase 1 of Genshin Impact Version 5.8 begins on July 30th. Travelers can look forward to the new story content, new events, and new character banners after the update goes live.

Which banner are you most excited to pull from this time around? Let us know in the comments below!