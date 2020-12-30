Genshin Impact Announces Further Changes to Fan-Favorite Character

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has made some further adjustments to Zhongli, the Geo-attuned character that recently released. The developer had previously worked on updating Zhongli after he released but appears to have decided that he needs even further buffs before becoming a truly viable character in most teams. This is all tentative, of course, but it sounds like he will be much more powerful overall when the next update releases.

The basic problem, as laid out by the latest update from the developer, is that Zhongli isn't a very effective support, especially in co-op, and doesn't particularly shine in either a party with Geo Resonance or one without. "Based on these points," the update reads in part, "we have made a further adjustment to Zhongli that increases his functionality as a support character while also improving his performance in Geo parties, non-Geo parties, and Co-Op scenarios."

Regarding a Further Adjustment to Zhongli View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/cqQuBK331n#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/iazp2XnCJB — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 29, 2020

The new update seems to largely deal with Zhongli's Elemental Skill, "Dominus Lapidis." The short version is: it is better than ever before. The long version is... well, you'll probably want to read the update for yourself as it includes some demonstrative GIFs of the before-and-after versions. While this remains in testing, it is expected to release as part of the Version 1.3 update.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact? What do you think of the updates to Zhongli so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!