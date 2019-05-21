George R.R. Martin Confirms He’s Working On A New Video Game

George R.R. Martin — the author of A Song of Ice and Fire (Game of Thrones) — has confirmed that he’s consulting on a brand-new video game. More specifically, the writer is consulting on a game out of Japan. The confirmation comes of a new blog post from the author, where he talked about a multitude of other things, including the ending of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Unfortunately, Martin doesn’t divulge any details on the game he’s working on, but thankfully a report from earlier this year did that for him.

Back in March, a report surfaced claiming that the next game by From Software — the team behind Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and most recently Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — will be its biggest game ever, and that Martin is involved with the project as a creative consultant. The project is said to not be Game of Thrones-related, but is an expansive open-world game.

The game is reportedly being published by Bandai Namco and will feature players travelling to different kingdoms, conquering them. There’s not many other salient details, but for what’s it worth I heard from multiple sources all the way back in 2017 that George R.R. Martin and From Software were teaming up on a game. Now, this still isn’t confirmed information, but at least we have confirmation that the author is working on a game. And the fact that it’s out of Japan seems to lend credence to the From Software bit, but again, don’t take it to the bookies.

From the sounds of it, Martin isn’t involved in the game’s writing, but is simply acting as a creative consultant, presumably giving tips and dropping knowledge on world building and creating lore.

Again, if this game Martin is referring to is the one I heard about back in 2017, well, then it’s been in development in some form for a couple years, which means it could be revealed in the near future. E3 next month seems too soon, but maybe sometime later this year?

