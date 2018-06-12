Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Ghost of Tsushima’s

The trailer shown during PlayStation’s presentation was dripping with style as the main protagonist rode through fields on horseback before engaging in combat off the main road. An environment full of swaying trees and impending storms with leaves falling to the ground, the PlayStation 4 exclusive looked stunning in the first gameplay preview that’s ever been revealed.

From the creators of the Infamous franchise, Ghost of Tsushima is a brand new game that’s not connected to any of Sucker Punch’s other titles. The game was officially revealed last year during Paris Games Week with a trailer that previewed a story based in feudal Japan with samurai at the heart of the game’s plot.

“The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population,” Sucker Punch’s preview for the game explained. “As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.”

Sucker Punch also talked about the game at length not long after it was revealed in a PlayStation interview where they stressed that they wanted their next open-world to have a strong sense of player choice. Sucker Punch’s creative director Jason Connell also spoke about the game and laid out some of its core elements that create the samurai adventure.

“Ghost of Tsushima is an action, stealth, adventure game where you play a samurai in feudal Japan, and we’re taking inspiration from the historical point in time where the Mongol army invaded the island of Tsushima.”

Sucker Punch’s Nate Fox also spoke during the interview about the game’s vast open world and the variety of settings that players will encounter.

“All those locations are in engine,” Fox said. “They’re in the world. That’s the place that you’re going to defend, a huge island filled a lot of different places, towns, people. There’s so much to learn; there’s so much to see.”

Ghost of Tsushima was among four games that Sony said would be focused on during the presentation. Pivoting from the usual E3 presentation format, Sony said that four core games would be featured, but some other susprises were still to be expected.

“PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios will be at E3 in full force to provide you with an exclusive look at four upcoming titles: Death Stranding from Kojima Productions, Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch, Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, and The Last of Us Part II from Naughty Dog.”

Ghost of Tsushima does not yet have a release date.