Ghost of Tsushima Update Adds Horizon Forbidden West Surprise

Ghost of Tsushima has today received a new update that ties in with the upcoming PlayStation release of Horizon Forbidden West. In 2021, Ghost of Tsushima received a new expansion known as Iki Island which provided a whole new region for players to explore. In addition to adding a number of new missions and objectives to complete, Sucker Punch also added a number of unlockables that tied in with other PlayStation franchises. Now, this trend has continued once again, this time with Horizon Forbidden West.

Sucker Punch announced today that it has now pushed out an all new update for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut that adds this callback to Horizon Forbidden West. “We are so excited for Horizon Forbidden West from our friends at Guerrilla! While we wait, today we’ve released a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut that repairs a Wind Shrine to the north of Iki Island,” Sucker Punch said via its official Twitter account. “Solve the puzzle there to earn an Aloy-inspired surprise.”

We are so excited for Horizon Forbidden West from our friends at @Guerrilla! While we wait, today we’ve released a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut that repairs a Wind Shrine to the north of Iki Island. Solve the puzzle there to earn an Aloy-inspired surprise… pic.twitter.com/5brcjTvL7o — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) February 8, 2022

So what is this “Aloy-inspired surprise” that Sucker Punch is referring to? Well, it’s essentially a new outfit that Jin can wear that resembles the many outfits that Aloy dons in Horizon Forbidden West. The costume in question gives Jin a new headband that he can wear to go along with robes that resemble Aloy’s own clothes. It’s a pretty simple crossover in general, but it’s still a very cool one for those that are still playing Ghost of Tsushima.

As mentioned, this new update featuring the Horizon Forbidden West skin in Ghost of Tsushima is only available to obtain in the Iki Island expansion. If you haven’t purchased that add-on for yourself yet, you can snag it on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4. Conversely, you can also buy Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut which features both the base game and this add-on in a single bundle.

