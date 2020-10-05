Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and New Game+ Release Date Revealed

Today, Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation revealed the release date for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the free update that will add a new, online cooperative multiplayer experience to the PS4 exclusive. More specifically, the pair revealed the mode will arrive worldwide on October 16 alongside a proper update of the game that will add, among many things, new game plus to the single-player campaign. To accompany all of this, Sucker Punch and Sony have also revealed a brand new trailer highlighting the update, titled 1.1.

"Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a brand new, online cooperative multiplayer experience that will be a free update for all Ghost of Tsushima owners," writes PlayStation of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends over on the PlayStation Blog. "A classic element of some of our favorite samurai films is warriors standing together, ready to fight as a team. In Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you can fight side-by-side with your friends, which is such an important part of fulfilling that samurai fantasy in a whole new way. We’re so excited to hear from everyone who teams up with their friends and jumps in."

As noted by PlayStation, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will feature two-player story missions and four-player survival missions, as well as a Raid, but the Raid won't release until sometime after launch.

Once you have Ghost of Tsushima: Legends downloaded, which will require a PlayStation Plus subscription, you'll notice a new character at various towns and locations named Gyozen the Storyteller. This NPC is the author and gatekeeper of the stories you will find via Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which means you will need to talk to him to participate in the aforementioned missions.

For the multiplayer mode, players will have four classes to choose from: Samurai, Ronin, Hunter, and Assassin. And of course, there's new gear and cosmetics to unlock, all of which are tied to progression and progression only.

For single-player players, the update will most notably add new game plus, giving you an excuse to jump back into the game upon completion.

"If you’ve already beaten Ghost of Tsushima, you’ll find the option to re-embark on Jin’s Journey in new game plus," writes PlayStation of the feature. "You’ll start New Game+ from the release to the open world, shortly after Jin’s initial confrontation with the Khan. You’ll keep all of the Techniques, Gear, and Vanity items obtained in a previous playthrough, and difficulty will be increased to provide a new challenge (but you can still adjust it down in the menu)."

For new game plus, there's also a new horse, plus upgrades available for your bow, sword, and armor. And of course, like Legends, new game plus will add new trophies to unlock. There will also be a new merchant added for the mode, plus the addition of Armor Loadouts, new photo mode options, and information revealing how long you've played.

