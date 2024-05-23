Ghost of Tsushima Gets First PC Update

Shortly after landing on the PC for the first time, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut got its very first update on that platform. Released on Thursday with the patch notes detailed through the Steam page for the game, this first update for the special version of Ghost of Tsushima comes with only a couple of smaller, nondescript changes that cleaned up some issues players have been experiencing since launch. In the same announcement of this first update, Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch Productions and the PC port developer Nixxes Software said that they're working on more updates for the game while offering specifics on what some of those would look like.

But first, the patch notes for Patch 1 which was released on Thursday. Again, they're pretty short with several changes couched under the all-encompassing "stability improvements" note. All the changes in Patch 1 can be found below:

Ghost of Tsushima PC Patch 1 Notes

Stability improvements.

Fixed visual bugs that could show while transitioning from cut-scenes to gameplay with NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Generation Enabled.

Fixed visual that could show when combining AMD FSR 3 upscaling with Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Sucker Punch and Nixxes thanked Ghost of Tsushima players for their praise and feedback while saying that the issues raised will be factored into changes made in future updates.

"This first update contains various changes to improve stability and fixes a couple of visual bugs related to DLSS 3 Frame Generation and AMD FSR 3 upscaling," the post from the developers said. "The teams at Nixxes and Sucker Punch are working hard on more updates, to address other issues that have been raised by the community, and further improve stability on specific hardware configurations and in Legends multiplayer mode. Meanwhile, we continue to actively monitor player feedback and crash reports."

While players have obviously been submitting some degrees of bug reports and suggestions given the developers' comments, this seems to be a pretty smooth PC release all things considered. That continues PlayStation's trend of porting over its games to the PC platform with relatively few issues albeit at the cost of PC players having to wait quite awhile for those versions of the game to finally make it onto PC.