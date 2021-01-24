Ghost of Tsushima Sequel for PS5 Potentially Teased

✖

PlayStation may have only just released Ghost of Tsushima a little over six months ago at this point, but it looks like developer Sucker Punch Productions might already be working on the game’s sequel. This information comes by way of one of the studio members at Sucker Punch, although it’s unclear if what is being mentioned is specifically in reference to a follow-up entry.

Seen over on the LinkedIn page for Dave Molloy, who is a Cinematic Creative Director at the studio, a mention of Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 5 can be found. Molloy’s 'About' page on his profile says that he is, “Presently working on the Ghost of Tsushima game for Sony PS5.” Molloy himself has been with Sucker Punch since 2008 and has previously worked on the Infamous franchise as well.

The statement from Molloy of Ghost of Tsushima on PS5 is what might indicate that Sucker Punch is already at work on a sequel internally. While the open-world action game is playable on the next-gen PlayStation console, this is only via backward compatibility. Ghost of Tsushima itself is only available on PS4 right now, which makes Molloy’s message of specifically working on a PS5 iteration of the game a bit odd. As such, logic would tell us that what he could be referring to is instead a yet-to-be-revealed follow-up entry that will be coming to PS5 in the future.

If a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is officially happening, though, it shouldn’t come as a shock. The game has been a rousing success for PlayStation and Sucker Punch, both commercially and critically, meaning that a new installment in the franchise is all but expected. Not to mention, previous job listings at the developer have also potentially teased us with the idea of a sequel already being in the works.

The only downside of knowing this information so far in advance is that it stands to reason that we won't see the next Ghost of Tsushima game revealed for quite some time. Considering the initial entry isn't even a year old yet, it might be quite a long time until Sucker Punch formally shows us what it might have in store next.

So how would you feel about a potential Ghost of Tsushima sequel for PS5?